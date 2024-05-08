Barron Trump Steps Into Political Spotlight As Florida's At-Large GOP Convention Delegate

Loading... Loading...

The Republican Party of Florida has selected Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Donald Trump, as one of the state's at-large delegates for the upcoming Republican National Convention.

What Happened: Barron Trump, aged 18, was chosen along with his siblings, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany Boulos, formerly Trump. Eric Trump will serve as the delegation chair, placing his father’s name in for the nomination, reported Politico.

The delegates will represent Florida at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July. Ivanka Trump, another child of the former president, is the only one staying out of politics, having previously served as a senior adviser in the Trump administration.

Florida’s Republican Party Chair, Evan Power, expressed his satisfaction with the selection, stating, “We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention.”

The list of delegates also includes leaders across the GOP Florida ecosystem, such as officials who endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis and other notable figures in the state’s politics.

Why It Matters: The selection of Barron Trump as a delegate comes at a time when his mother, Melania Trump, has reportedly shifted her focus towards her family, rather than her husband's 2024 presidential campaign. The former first lady has been noticeably absent from campaign rallies and gatherings, preferring to spend time with her son.

Meanwhile, the 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a close race between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. As per a Benzinga article, both Biden and Trump have been the frontrunners in the 2024 election for months and are the betting favorites in the November election.

