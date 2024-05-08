Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives Says The World Is In 'Early Stages Of A Fourth Industrial Revolution' And It Is Led By Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang As 'Godfather Of AI'

Loading... Loading...

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives on Wednesday reiterated his earlier statement about the current artificial intelligence development being the “fourth Industrial Revolution.” He has also attributed NVIDIA Corporation NVDA CEO Jensen Huang as the “Godfather of AI.”

What Happened: Ives took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a clip from his appearance on CNBC’s Last Call saying AI investment is picking up speed under the leadership of Huang, who is spearheading the fourth Industrial Revolution.

“This is just the early stages of a fourth industrial revolution playing out, being led by the ‘godfather of AI’ Jensen Nvidia,” Ives said.

Why It Matters: Ives’ recent comments echo his earlier sentiments. In February earlier this year, he referred to Huang as the “Godfather of AI” and predicted that NVIDIA’s fourth-quarter earnings marked the start of a tech bull market that would continue into 2025.

He also anticipated a “tidal wave” of AI-build-out spending that would benefit AI-related infrastructure, software, and services companies.

In April, Ives expressed optimism after Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT and Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL strong tech results, reiterating his belief that the “AI revolution” is here. He referred to the AI Revolution as a “1995 moment,” following the companies’ robust earnings.

Microsoft saw a 17% year-on-year revenue surge to $61.9 billion, while Google’s parent company, Alphabet, experienced a 15% revenue uptick during the same timeframe, reaching $80.539 billion and declaring its inaugural dividend.

Meanwhile, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Arm Holdings ARM announced its fourth-quarter financial results, surpassing expectations. The company reported earnings of 36 cents per share, outpacing the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents by 20%.

Huang’s Nvidia is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings on May 22.

Photo courtesy: Nvidia Corp on Flickr

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.