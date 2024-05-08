Biden Isn't Convinced Trump Will Accept Outcome Of 2024 Election, Says World Leaders Rooting For His Victory: 'You Gotta Win… My Democracy's At Stake'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has expressed apprehension that former President Donald Trump may not accept the results of the forthcoming US election if he does not secure a win.

What Happened: President Biden shared his concerns about Trump’s potential refusal to acknowledge the election results, stating, “He may not accept the outcome of the election. I promise you he won’t, which is dangerous,” reported Barron’s via AFP.

Biden, the oldest individual to serve as a US President at 81, also revealed that a significant number of international allies are rooting for his re-election. “Eighty percent, after we have a major meeting (say) ‘You gotta win… my democracy’s at stake,'” he added.

The President also took a dig at Trump’s campaign trail comments, implying a potential misuse of presidential power if Trump were to regain the presidency. “He’s saying… he’s gonna make sure his attorney general prosecutes those he tells him to prosecute and if he doesn’t he’s going to fire him,” Biden remarked.

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a closely contested race between Biden and Trump, with both candidates being the frontrunners for months and the betting favorites for the November election. The election polls are indicative of a neck-and-neck competition between the two.

The political battle is heating up with Biden recently criticizing Trump’s comments on making cuts, and suggesting his own alternative. The tension between the two candidates is palpable, with six months remaining until the election.

