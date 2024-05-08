Biden Accuses Trump Of Wanting To Cut Social Security, Proposes To 'Cut A Candidate'

Loading... Loading...

The battle between Donald Trump and President Joe Biden is heating up with six months to go until the 2024 presidential election.

In a recent speech, Biden attacked Trump's comments on making cuts and offered up a suggestion of his own to what could be cut.

What Happened: Election polls and betting odds show a close race between Trump and Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

In campaign speeches, both candidates try to appeal to new and undecided voters, which can include tackling single-item issues.

Voters may be worried that Trump could look to cut Social Security and Medicare after comments made in March 2024.

Biden attacked this subject in a speech on Monday.

"He says there's a lot we can do in terms of cutting," Biden said in reference to Trump's comments. "I've got one really serious idea of how to cut…a candidate."

Biden delivered the end of his zinger with a chuckle to himself, according to the New York Post.

Why It's Important: The joke by Biden points to a potential key issue on voters' minds in the 2024 election.

The joke comes as Trump has accused Biden of orchestrating political interference with multiple trials against the former president. Trump is currently in the middle of a criminal trial related to alleged falsified business records for hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump clarified to Breitbart News that his comments might be taken out of context related to cutting.

"There's so much cutting and so much waste in so many other areas, but I'll never do anything to hurt Social Security," Trump said.

Trump previously attacked Republican presidential candidate and opponent Ron DeSantis, accusing the Florida governor of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

With items like Social Security and Medicare important to a group of voters in the upcoming election, the topic could be mentioned again by Biden. If the two candidates end up on a debate stage for the election, the topics could also be key items to watch.

