Hillary Clinton Says 1-in-3 American Women Live In A State Where Abortion Is Restricted — 'If Trump Wins Office Again, It'll Be All Of Us'

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has voiced concerns over the potential nationwide restriction of abortion rights if Donald Trump returns to office.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Clinton took to Twitter to express her apprehension about the future of women’s reproductive rights in the United States. She stated, “Right now, one in three American women live in a state where abortion is restricted or outright banned. If Trump wins office again, it'll be all of us.”

Clinton has been vocal about her disapproval of the restrictive abortion laws in states like Arizona and Florida. She attributes these laws to the influence of Trump.

Why It Matters: Clinton has previously criticized Trump for his role in the near-total abortion ban in Arizona, which she said was “brought to you by Donald Trump.” She also expressed concerns about the repercussions of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decision she also attributes to Trump.

Abortion has become a key issue for the 2024 election, with Trump often taking credit for helping overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022. Since then, about a third of states have prohibited the procedure in nearly all circumstances, including Arizona.

