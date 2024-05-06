Russia Lashes Out After David Cameron Says Ukraine Has The 'Right' To Use British Weapons, Threatens To Target UK Military Installations

Loading... Loading...

Russia has threatened to target British military installations and equipment. This warning comes in response to Ukraine’s utilization of British weapons against Russian territory.

What Happened: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that any British military facilities and equipment, both within and outside Ukraine, could be targeted if Ukraine uses British weapons to attack Russia, according to Politico.

The British Ambassador to Moscow was summoned by the Kremlin to express strong protest against recent comments by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. The ministry urged the ambassador to reconsider the potential catastrophic consequences of such hostile steps by London and to refute the provocative statements of the Foreign Office head.

UK Foreign Secretary Cameron last week stated that Ukraine has the “right” to use British-supplied weapons to strike Russia within its own territory. The Russian foreign affairs ministry views Cameron’s words as evidence of a serious escalation and confirmation of London’s growing involvement in military operations on the side of Kyiv.

“Russian side views Cameron’s words as evidence of a serious escalation and confirmation of London’s growing involvement in military operations on the side of Kyiv,” said the statement from the Russian ministry, according to Politico.

Since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, relations between the UK and Russia have been strained, leading to London imposing sanctions on Moscow. Earlier on Monday, Russia announced preparations for nuclear weapons exercises, accusing Western officials of making provocative statements and threats by deepening their support for Ukraine.

Why It Matters: This threat from Russia comes on the heels of similar warnings issued to other Western nations. Previously, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened Germany with a nuclear conflict if Putin were arrested on the International Criminal Court’s warrant during a visit to the country.

Photo by LeStudio on Shutterstock

