Russian Troops Enter US Military Base In Niger, Trump's Views On Presidential Immunity And More: Top Political Updates

The weekend was filled with intriguing stories, from former President Donald Trump’s views on presidential immunity to Elon Musk’s stance on the lab leak theory. We also saw developments in international relations, with a North Korean missile landing in Ukraine and Russian troops entering a US military base in Niger. Let’s dive into the details.

Trump’s Views on Presidential Immunity

In a recent interview with Time, former President Donald Trump discussed the potential prosecution of President Joe Biden, contingent on the Supreme Court's decision on presidential immunity. Trump suggested that Biden could be prosecuted for various acts, including mishandling situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and causing disorder at the U.S. border. He also emphasized the importance of presidential immunity, arguing that without it, the presidency would be reduced to a ceremonial role. Read the full article here.

Musk Supports Lab Leak Theory

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA, has seemingly supported Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in his criticism of the Joe Biden administration's alleged suppression of the lab leak theory. Musk reacted to Jordan's thread on X, formerly Twitter, where Jordan spoke about the Biden White House's alleged censorship of the lab leak theory, which suggests that the COVID-19 virus may have originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. Read the full article here.

North Korean Missile Lands in Ukraine

A missile that landed in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 2, has been identified as a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile by United Nations sanctions monitors. The UN sanctions monitors presented their findings to a Security Council committee, confirming that the missile debris found in Kharkiv was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series missile, violating the arms embargo on North Korea. Read the full article here.

Hillary Clinton Warns of a More Severe Trump Presidency

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warns of a more severe Trump presidency, citing his recent interviews with Time. Clinton shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the potential dangers of a second Trump presidency. She quoted an excerpt from a Time article, which detailed Trump's plans for a potential future term. Read the full article here.

Russian Troops Enter US Military Base in Niger

Russian military personnel have reportedly entered an airbase in Niger, which also houses U.S. troops. This move comes after the junta in Niger ordered the expulsion of U.S. forces. A senior U.S. defense official revealed to Reuters that Russian military personnel have entered Airbase 101 in Niger, where U.S. troops are stationed. Read the full article here.

