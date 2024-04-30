Trump Says If Supreme Court Decides President Doesn't Get Immunity Then Biden 'Will Be Prosecuted For All His Crimes'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview with Time, former President Donald Trump discussed the potential prosecution of President Joe Biden and his family, contingent on the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity.

What Happened: Trump hinted at the possibility of Biden being prosecuted for “20 different acts,” accusing him of mishandling situations in Afghanistan and Ukraine, and causing disorder at the U.S. border. At the same time, he clarified that none of those potential acts had anything to do with him.

However, he also stressed the importance of presidential immunity, arguing that without it, the presidency would be reduced to a ceremonial role.

“They’re going to make a ruling on presidential immunity. If they said that a president doesn’t get immunity, then Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all of his crimes, because he’s committed many crimes,” said Trump.

When asked by the interviewer if prosecuting political opponents is something that is done in “Banana Republics,” he said, “That's what's happening now.”

On the topic of his own legal issues, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with a non-criminal case he is currently involved in, criticizing the judge and alleging bias against him. He also insinuated potential bias from the Biden administration in his legal troubles.

“The DOJ worked with Leticia James on my case. The DOJ worked with deranged Jack Smith. He’s a deranged person on my case. No, no, this is all Biden,” said the ex-president.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court is expected to rule on presidential immunity in the coming weeks, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for both sitting and former presidents.

Trump’s comments on presidential immunity and potential prosecution of Biden come in the backdrop of his own legal battles and political aspirations. In March, he called for the prosecution of former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) over her alleged suppression of evidence regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In April, Trump faced a criminal trial in New York, where he argued ‘political prosecution’ before the jury selection process began. His comments on presidential immunity could be seen in the light of these ongoing legal issues.

Furthermore, Trump is reportedly leading in all seven swing states in the potential 2024 election race against Biden. His comments on prosecuting Biden could be seen as a strategic move in this political context.

