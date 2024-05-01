Arizona, Key Battleground State In Potential Trump-Biden Rematch, Repeals Historic Abortion Ban

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move that could impact the upcoming presidential contest between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the Arizona Senate has voted to repeal the state’s 1864 abortion ban.

What Happened: The Arizona Senate, with a 16-14 vote, passed a repeal of the state’s 1864 ban on abortion. The repeal is anticipated to be swiftly signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. Two Republican senators deviated from party lines to vote in favor of the repeal, reported Reuters on Wednesday.

The Arizona House had earlier passed the measure after several Republicans sided with Democrats. The repeal comes amidst a growing battle over women’s reproductive rights across the U.S., following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to leave abortion laws up to individual states.

“I don’t want us honoring laws about women, written during a time when women were forbidden from voting,” said Senator Eva Burch (D)

Democrats nationwide, confident that public opinion supports abortion rights, have sought to spotlight the issue ahead of November’s presidential election. Arizona, a crucial swing state, is at the heart of this debate.

Despite the repeal, abortion restrictions still exist in Arizona. In 2022, the state legislature passed a law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Arizona Democrats have declared they will continue efforts to restore abortion rights through a ballot measure in November.

Why It Matters: The repeal comes in the wake of former President Trump’s call on Arizona lawmakers to address the state's abortion laws "as fast as possible" after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld an 1864 law. Trump had expressed his expectation that the Arizona law would be "straightened out."

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton criticized Trump over Arizona's near-total abortion ban, attributing the controversial law to the former president.

