Hunter Biden Demands Fox News To Remove Explicit Images, Alleges Defamation, Violation Of 'Revenge Porn' Laws: Report

Loading... Loading...

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has demanded that Fox News remove explicit images from its platforms, alleging defamation and unlawful publication of private images.

According to a CNN report published on Friday, a letter from Hunter Biden’s legal team accuses Fox News and FOX Corp. FOXA of conspiracy to defame. It seeks corrections and retractions on air and in online articles related to claims that President Biden and his son were involved in a bribery scheme abroad.

The legal team has been pursuing an aggressive legal and public relations strategy for several months, including filing lawsuits against Hunter Biden’s detractors. The lawyers have stated they “anticipate” suing Fox but have not yet done so.

See Also: Americans Split On Biden Vs. Trump — But Nearly Half Of All Voters Crave An Alternative, New Poll Shows

The letter also criticizes Fox News for airing a mock trial of Hunter Biden on the streaming platform Fox Nation in 2022, which focused on unproven bribery allegations. It demands the immediate removal of the series from all streaming platforms.

The attorneys claim that the publication of these images violated laws against nonconsensual disclosure of sexually explicit images and videos, often referred to as ‘revenge porn’ laws.

The letter also calls out Fox News for publishing articles on the bribery allegations, citing an FBI informant who was recently indicted for allegedly lying to investigators about Hunter Biden and the bribery plot.

The letter demands Fox News issue editor's notes to online articles “informing readers of the indictment” and have several prominent Fox News hosts inform their viewers on air that they have been sharing a debunked allegation from a source who has been federally indicted.

Read Next: Biden Vs. Trump Contest Could Be Lost Cause For One Candidate If History Were Anything To Go By, According To Pollster

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.