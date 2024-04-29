Ukrainian Troops Retreat As Conflict With Russia Intensifies In Eastern Front, Zelenskyy Urges US For Swift Arms Deliveries

Loading... Loading...

In the latest development in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine, the country’s top commander, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, has reported a worsening situation with Ukrainian troops falling back to new positions.

What Happened: Syrskyi revealed that Ukrainian troops have retreated west of three villages where Russian forces have amassed in significant numbers, Reuters reported on Monday. The areas west of Maryinka and northwest of Avdiivka, a town seized by Russian forces in February, are described as the “most difficult.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged international partners to expedite arms deliveries to help maintain positions and disrupt Russian plans. He emphasized the need for Patriot systems in a conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Furthermore, Syrskyi stated that fresh Ukrainian brigades are being rotated in areas that have suffered losses. However, he did not comment on the status of Novobakhmutivka, a village near Berdychi, which Russia’s defense ministry claimed to have captured on Sunday.

Ukraine is currently awaiting a shipment of U.S. military aid, which officials deem crucial for resisting Russia’s two-year-old invasion. A Ukrainian intelligence source informed Reuters that Russia has been targeting Ukrainian rail lines with airstrikes to disrupt the delivery of U.S. weapons and complicate military logistics.

Why It Matters: This escalation follows a Russian missile strike that injured six and caused severe damage to civilian and railway infrastructure in Ukraine’s Cherkasy region last Thursday. The attack was carried out using an Iskander-K missile and resulted in damage to 47 private residences, according to Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Illya Yevlash.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has approved a comprehensive $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, in a move to counter Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The package includes a $61 billion allocation for Ukraine, $26 billion for Israel, and humanitarian aid for civilians in conflict zones globally.

Photo courtesy: The Presidential Office of Ukraine

