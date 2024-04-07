Donald Trump Says It Would Be A 'Great Honor' If He Were Jailed For Breaching Gag Order: 'I Will Gladly Become A Modern Day Nelson Mandela'

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump said that it would be a “great honor” to be jailed for breaching a gag order in his hush money trial.

Trump equated the potential imprisonment to becoming a "Modern Day Nelson Mandela," marking yet another instance where he has compared his legal battles to notable historical figures.

This statement was made in a Truth Social post targeting New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the New York trial that begins on April 15. In that case, the former president faces allegations of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment.

“If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the ‘clink’ for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela — It will be my GREAT HONOR,” Trump wrote. “We have to Save our Country from these Political Operatives masquerading as Prosecutors and Judges, and I am willing to sacrifice my Freedom for that worthy cause.”

Trump's recent posts on Truth Social attacking New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan and invoking comparisons to historical figures have amplified tensions around the trial.

The statements have led to expanded gag orders to restrict Trump's public comments about the judge's family and related legal parties.

Trump has been critical of Merchan, accusing him of bias due to his daughter's connection to a progressive consulting firm.

Following Trump's continued attacks, including on Merchan's family, the judge expanded the initial gag order to restrict Trump from targeting the families of court staff, the Manhattan District Attorney's office, and specifically, Merchan's and District Attorney Alvin Bragg's families.

This is not Trump's first rodeo with gag order violations. In a separate civil case, Judge Arthur Engoron had previously threatened Trump with jail time for a similar offense, ultimately imposing a $10,000 fine.

President Jo Biden's reelection campaign criticized Trump's recent comments, with spokesperson Jasmine Harris remarking on Trump's self-centered nature of comparing himself to figures like Christ and Mandela.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.