Putin May Not Have Been Directly Behind Opposition Leader's Puzzling Death, U.S. Intelligence Says

The mysterious death of Alexei Navalny, a leading figure in Russian opposition, led to a new round of sanctions against Russia.

However, recent findings by U.S. intelligence agencies suggest that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, may not have directly orchestrated Navalny's demise, adding a new layer of complexity to the situation.

What Happened: U.S. intelligence agencies have deduced that Putin probably did not command Navalny's death in the harsh prison camp.

This conclusion does not absolve Putin of responsibility but indicates that he likely did not sanction it at that particular moment, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Despite this development, some European intelligence agencies have remained doubtful, arguing that in a system as tightly controlled as Putin's Russia, it would be unlikely for Navalny to have been harmed without the president's foreknowledge.

World leaders, including President Joe Biden, have held Putin accountable for Navalny's death, citing the Kremlin's history of targeting Navalny.

However, the U.S. now believes that Putin did not intend for Navalny's death to occur when it did.

Navalny's allies maintain that his death was a plot by the Kremlin. Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny, dismissed the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment as naive.

Why It Matters: Navalny, known for his anti-corruption activism and large-scale anti-Kremlin protests, died mysteriously in a Russian prison.

His death came after a transfer to a high-security penal colony in Kharp, a move widely criticized as an attempt to silence him.

Before his death, Navalny left a message for the Russian people in a 2022 documentary, "Navalny." He stated, "If they decide to kill me, we are incredibly strong," urging the public not to remain inactive.

