Putin Rival Alexei Navalny Had This Message Ready For The Russian Public In The Event Of His Untimely Death

On Friday, Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin, died while incarcerated in Russia, as confirmed by Russian authorities.

Prior to his passing, Navalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence perceived by many as politically motivated, left behind a message for the Russian people in "Navalny," a documentary released in 2022.

"If they decide to kill me, we are incredibly strong," Navalny asserted. "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil, is for good people to do nothing. So don't be inactive."

Navalny's death occurred under suspicious circumstances, with reports indicating that he lost consciousness after a walk, only to be pronounced dead immediately after medical personnel were summoned, according to Russia's Federal Prison Service.

Before his imprisonment, Navalny had survived a poisoning attempt in 2020 with a Novichok nerve agent, a substance linked to Soviet-era chemical weapons.

After recovering in Germany, he returned to Russia, only to be arrested and subsequently jailed.

Navalny's final message to his fellow Russians was a clarion call to action, a plea not to give in to despair or passivity.

"You're not allowed to give up," he stated, emphasizing the collective power of the Russian people to stand up against oppression.

