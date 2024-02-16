Meta's Tech Chief Echoes Zuckerberg's Review Of Apple Vision Pro, Says 'Way Too Much Weight...Distributed Poorly'

Loading... Loading...

Earlier this week, Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, weighed his company's Quest 3 against Apple Inc. AAPL Vision Pro saying that the former is not only better in terms of value but also as an overall product.

Now Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has joined the chorus.

What Happened: In a seven-part Instagram Q&A post posted on Wednesday, Bosworth highlighted several issues with Apple Vision Pro, essentially dismissing the reports about Cupertino's first-generation mixed-reality headset being technologically superior, reported Business Insider.

Echoing Zuckerberg's statements, Bosworth also said that he expected to market Meta Quest 3 as "the best value headset," implying that the Vision Pro would likely outperform it in terms of technological advancements.

However, after using the headset, the CTO stated this wasn’t accurate. He concurs with Zuckerberg that Meta’s Quest 3 is the superior headset overall.

“As soon as I put the headset on, I can see what trade-offs they made and why they made them. And, perhaps definitionally, those aren’t the trade-offs I would have made,” he said.

Bosworth also echoed the sentiments shared by several other reviewers who have expressed dissatisfaction with the Vision Pro's substantial weight, saying that he found the headset “very uncomfortable to use,” after a short period.

“I think it’s way too much weight. And it’s distributed poorly,” he said.

Previously, Apple executives asserted that the device is as lightweight as feasible, but Bosworth noted that the iPhone-maker's design preferences contribute to the issue.

“It’s part of their design language, the metal and the glass,” the CTO said, adding, “But metal and glass are not premium materials when they’re on your face. When they’re in your hand, they feel nice and they react nicely. But on your face, lightness is the premium material.”

The CTO and CEO also agreed on one thing: it was the "motion blur" in Vision Pro. Bosworth said he found it "really distracting" when looking around.

He said, “I look around a lot, I guess,” adding, “I don’t know, maybe that’s the problem.”

On the positive side, like Meta CEO, Bosworth also agreed that the Vision Pro screen's super-high-resolution and low latency are notable features.

Why It's Important: Vision Pro was released in the U.S. on Feb. 2 and has a starting price range of $3,500. Meanwhile, Meta Quest 3 is priced at $499, a substantial difference from its Apple counterpart.

It is important to note that some Apple Vision Pro users have reportedly started returning their headset citing design and performance issues.

Some said that wearing the device for extended periods is uncomfortable and that its weight is noticeable enough to be a burden; others said that they are doubtful about Vision Pro's use cases for the current price tag.

Nevertheless, some Apple enthusiasts continue to support the headset despite acknowledging its shortcomings.

