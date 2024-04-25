Jensen Huang Hand-Delivers Nvidia's First DGX H200 GPU To OpenAI's Sam Altman To 'Advance AI, Computing, And Humanity'

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. NVDA CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered the first DGX H200 GPU to OpenAI's Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, continuing the tradition of the close collaboration between the two companies.

What Happened: Huang donated the first DGX H200 GPU out in the world to OpenAI, after announcing it in March alongside the GB200 AI super chip.

Brockman, who is currently the president of OpenAI, posted a photo with Huang, Altman, and the DGX H200 GPU.

He noted that this is the first H200 GPU in the world. Combined with the fact that Huang hand-delivered it to OpenAI, this is a symbolic gesture.

Brockman noted that Huang's message while donating the H200 GPU to OpenAI was "to advance AI, computing, and humanity."

OpenAI is a research organization that focuses on artificial intelligence. The company has been at the forefront of AI research and has been a key player in the development of AI technologies.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Its ChatGPT launch in late 2022 kicked off a storm in the AI chatbot arena, leading to several companies unveiling their large language models and chatbots.

See Also: What’s Cooking? Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Meets Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI CEO: ‘Search Like A Billionaire’

Why It Matters: Earlier in March, Nvidia unveiled the DGX H200 GPU alongside the GB200 AI super chip.

The H200 GPU is a successor to the widely popular H100 GPU – it offers 1.8 times the memory and 1.4 times the bandwidth that H100 did. This makes information processing much faster since it can store more data, reducing the dependency on external storage which is slower.

Loading... Loading...

On the other hand, the GB200 AI superchip is 8,470 times faster than the DGX-1 supercomputer that Huang donated to OpenAI back in 2016. Huang calls it the "miracle" chip.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg Spills The Beans On His Bromance With Nvidia's Jensen Huang: ‘Hell Yeah, Let's Make Cheesesteaks'

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photos courtesy: Shutterstock