What's Cooking? Nvidia's Jensen Huang Meets Jeff Bezos-Backed Perplexity AI CEO: 'Search Like A Billionaire'

Nvidia Corp. NVDA founder Jensen Huang met Perplexity AI co-founder and CEO Aravind Srinivas, sparking speculation about what's cooking between the two companies.

What Happened: Srinivas posted a photo of him standing next to Huang, following it up with another photo with the iconic leather jacket.

Although Srinivas did not specifically mention what the two talked about, he said "Search like a billionaire."

Srinivas here is alluding to Huang's revelation that he uses Perplexity "almost every day" for research purposes, alongside Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT. Both Perplexity AI and OpenAI use Nvidia hardware.

Moreover, Nvidia Corp. is also one of the investors of Perplexity AI, having led a recent $73.6 million fundraise.

“I’ve been using Perplexity. I enjoy ChatGPT as well. I use both almost every day,” Huang said, revealing that he uses these two AI chatbots for “research,” including computer-aided drug discovery.

Why It Matters: Perplexity is slightly different from ChatGPT and Gemini, though. It is primarily a search-and-answer style chatbot. It focuses on understanding the intent of your question, combining it with the library of your previous queries.

Apart from Huang's Nvidia, Perplexity AI's investors include Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, Databricks, former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, and Naval Ravikant, among others.

Former Googler and Kubernetes developer Kelsey Hightower thinks Perplexity could one day replace search engines for some people, thanks to its answer-based approach instead of links.

Photo courtesy: Nvidia Corp on Flickr