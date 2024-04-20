Mark Zuckerberg Spills The Beans On His Bromance With Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'Hell Yeah, Let's Make Cheesesteaks'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Zuckerberg and Nvidia Corp.'s Jensen Huang's bromance is the latest in Silicon Valley. Now, the Meta Platforms Inc. CEO has revealed the “secret ingredient” behind his close relationship with the "Godfather of GPU."

What Happened: Zuckerberg recently disclosed the key to his friendship with Huang, which revolves around a shared love for cheesesteaks. The two tech leaders, who are both at the helm of trillion-dollar companies, often bond over food.

“Jensen is really into cooking, so he invited me over to his house.”

“When we went over to his place, he was like, ‘Let’s make cheesesteaks,’ and I’m like, ‘hell yeah, let’s make cheesesteaks’.”

Zuckerberg shared this insight during a podcast with internet personality Roberto Nickson.

He mentioned that Huang, who is also an avid cook, once invited him over to make cheesesteaks. The two also discuss their experiences running their respective companies.

Despite their different net worths, Zuckerberg and Huang have a lot in common.

Zuckerberg, with a net worth of $178 billion, recently surpassed Elon Musk to become the world’s third-richest person. On the other hand, Huang, with a net worth of $74.6 billion, has built Nvidia into a $2.1 trillion company, surpassing Meta’s $1.3 trillion valuation.

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg and Huang’s friendship has been a topic of interest in the tech world.

Zuckerberg further solidified their friendship by swapping jackets with Huang, a move that he likened to a Taylor Swift-esque gesture. He also wrote a profile of Huang for Time Magazine, praising his leadership and vision.

Huang, who has been recognized for his visionary leadership, was praised by Zuckerberg for his determination and innovation in the tech industry.

