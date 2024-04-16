Trump Uses Visit To Harlem Bodega On Day 2 Of Hush Money Trial For An Attack On Manhattan District Attorney: 'Alvin Bragg Does Nothing'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump paid a visit to a Harlem bodega on Tuesday, amidst his ongoing hush money trial.

What Happened: Trump’s unexpected visit to the bodega was met with cheers from supporters chanting “four more years”. This came on the heels of a day in court where Trump is a criminal defendant, reported The Hill.

During his visit, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the judge overseeing his case and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He also hinted at his campaign’s plans to contest in New York, a state he lost in the 2020 elections.

Trump attributed part of New York’s crime situation to Bragg, who is handling the hush money case against him. He maintained his innocence in the case, dismissing the charges as “no crime”.

The bodega visited by Trump was the scene of a 2022 incident involving a former clerk, Jose Alba, who was initially charged with murder. The charges were subsequently dropped by Bragg, amid claims that the killing was in self-defense.

"Alvin Bragg does nothing. He goes after guys like Trump who did nothing wrong," said Trump, according to the report.

Despite his ongoing trial, Trump is slated to continue his campaign activities, including virtual and in-person events. A rally in North Carolina is scheduled for Saturday.

See Also: Mark Cuban’s $288M Wire Transfer To IRS: A Veiled Jab At Trump?

Why It Matters: The trial against Trump, which began on April 15, has been a focal point of media attention. On the first day, Trump argued that he was a victim of ‘political prosecution.’

The jury selection process, which started on the same day and continued into the next, saw the social media posts of potential jurors being scrutinized. Trump’s unexpected visit to the Harlem bodega and his criticism of Alvin Bragg adds another layer to this ongoing legal saga.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President’s Mandatory Courtroom Presence Will Give Jury Front-Row Seat Of His Bad Behavior: ‘Donald Is Finally Confronting His Criminal Charges’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.