Super Micro Computer To Rally Around 70%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Honeywell International Inc. HON from $227 to $215. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Honeywell shares fell 1.1% to close at $194.04 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised the price target for Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK from $85 to $90. Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Crown Holdings shares fell 1.4% to close at $76.20 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG cut D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI price target from $174 to $169. BTIG analyst Carl Reichardt maintained a Buy rating. D.R. Horton shares fell 1.7% to close at $149.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush raised the price target for CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA from $65 to $74. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating. CAVA shares fell 3.1% to close at $61.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim boosted Netflix, Inc. NFLX price target from $600 to $700. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Netflix shares fell 2.5% to close at $607.15 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW price target from $86 to $89. JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained an Overweight rating. Charles Schwab shares rose 1.7% to close at $71.23 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays raised the price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN from $53 to $69. Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.6% to close at $58.12 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS price target from $450 to $478. B of A Securities analyst Ebrahim Poonawala maintained a Buy rating. Goldman Sachs shares gained 2.9% to close at $400.88 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup boosted American International Group, Inc. AIG price target from $79 to $87. Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy rating. AIG shares fell 0.9% to close at $73.05 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI price target from $600 to $1,500. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah maintained a Buy rating. Super Micro Computer shares fell 1.8% to close at $882.75 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
