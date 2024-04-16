Benjamin Netanyahu's War Cabinet Split Over Israel's War Strategy Amid Escalating Tensions With Iran: Report

Loading... Loading...

Israel’s top leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and former military chief Benny Gantz, are reportedly in disagreement over the country’s war strategy, causing concerns about the potential impact on the Middle East’s geopolitical stability.

What Happened: The three leaders, who are responsible for maintaining unity in the conflict against Hamas, are struggling with long-standing disagreements and personal grudges, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

The discord revolves around key decisions, including how to launch a decisive military push, free Israel’s hostages, and govern the postwar Gaza Strip.

"The lack of trust between these three people is so clear and so significant," said Giora Eiland, a former Israeli general and national security adviser.

Adding to the tension is the need to respond to Iran’s first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory. The outcome of their power struggle could potentially escalate the Gaza conflict into a broader regional fight with Iran, reshaping the Middle East’s geopolitical landscape and Israel’s relationship with the U.S.

Netanyahu has been withholding crucial information from Gallant and Gantz, as stated by current and former Israeli officials, according to the report. Israeli officials familiar with the matter revealed that Netanyahu has contemplated appointing an official on humanitarian aid, aiming to oversee the flow of food and supplies into Gaza. This move would allow direct reporting to his office, bypassing the defense minister.

"It's very hard for the prime minister to make the army do what he wants if the minister of defense is not aligned with him," said Amir Avivi, founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum think tank.

For years, the trio has maintained a rivalry. Gantz has competed against Netanyahu in five elections, widely regarded by political analysts as among the nation’s most contentious. In the past year, Netanyahu attempted to dismiss Gallant, who has confided in close associates about his belief that the prime minister’s earlier Gaza strategies have proven unsuccessful, according to the report.

"The most important thing for Netanyahu is his political survival," said Ofer Shelah, a former lawmaker and military analyst with the Institute for National Security Studies. "The longer the current situation remains, the better his chances of remaining prime minister are."

See Also: White House Protocol Breach? Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sánchez’s $2,300 Gown At State Dinner Sparks Debate

Why It Matters: The discord among Israel’s top leaders comes at a critical time. There is a significant shift in conflict dynamics between Israel and Iran, following a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Iran on Israel. This move was seen as retaliation for an incident attributed to Israel that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers in Syria.

Following the attack, Israel was contemplating a response to Iran's direct assault. The assault raised concerns about a potential escalation in the Middle East.

Loading... Loading...

The Iranian attack on Israel had a significant impact on the global economy, with oil prices spiking due to fears of a military escalation in the Middle East. The ongoing Israel-Hamas war could keep oil prices higher for longer, increasing the probability of a recession in the U.S. and other countries.

The attack also prompted calls for the U.S. to reinforce its support for its allies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling it a "wake-up call" for the U.S. Congress.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus Sarcastically Signals Caution Amid Cryptocurrency Market Crash: ‘Oh No Everything Died We Are Dead’

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.