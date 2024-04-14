What A Full-Blown War Between Israel And Iran Could Entail, According To One Report

Loading... Loading...

In a recent escalation of longstanding tensions between Israel and Iran, a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Iran on Israel Saturday night marked a significant shift in their conflict dynamics.

The move by Iran is seen as retaliation for an April 1 incident attributed to Israel that resulted in the deaths of several Iranian officers in Syria.

The future course of this conflict, potentially edging towards full-scale war, hinges on Israel's response to this assault.

Israel's military, benefiting from substantial U.S. support, enjoys a pronounced technological advantage, including exclusive regional access to Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 fighter jets, the priciest weapons system, according to Bloomberg.

The belief that Israel possesses nuclear weapons further underscores its military edge, although it has never officially confirmed this capability.

Contrastingly, Iran's military technology has been stunted by international sanctions and political isolation, compelling it to develop its own missile and drone capabilities, Bloomberg noted.

Despite its dated combat aircraft fleet, Iran has managed to amass a considerable inventory of ballistic and cruise missiles and cost-effective drones, as demonstrated in its recent attack on Israel, according to the outlet.

However, breaching Israel's robust air defenses remains a formidable challenge for Iran. Israel's Arrow and David's Sling air-defense systems, along with allied support, successfully intercepted the majority of Iran's attack, which involved over 200 drones and missiles.

On the cyber front, both nations are equipped for cyber warfare. Over a decade ago, the Stuxnet malware attack disrupted Iranian nuclear operations, an action widely attributed to U.S. and Israeli forces.

Iran has also shown its cyber capabilities through attacks aimed at disrupting Israeli infrastructure. The alliance network of each country further complicates the scenario.

Iran's key allies include Shiite militias across Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, with Hezbollah in Lebanon poised to play a pivotal role in any intensified conflict, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Israel can count on the backing of the U.S. and the U.K., with both nations already providing military support to Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

As tensions escalate, the potential for an Israel-Iran war casts a shadow over the Middle East, placing regional countries, especially those allied with Israel through the Abraham Accords, in a delicate position.

The recent diplomatic thaw between Iran and Saudi Arabia adds another layer of complexity to the regional geopolitical landscape.

