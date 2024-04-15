Trump's Request To Attend Supreme Court Hearing Denied By Hush Money Trial Judge

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump’s request to attend the Supreme Court arguments on presidential immunity has been rejected. This comes amidst his ongoing hush money trial in New York.

What Happened: The New York judge overseeing Trump’s trial has ruled that the former president cannot attend the Supreme Court’s oral arguments scheduled for April 25. This comes after Trump’s previous request to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation in May, which is still under consideration by the judge, reported The Hill.

The trial, taking place in Manhattan, is expected to last for several weeks or even months. New York state law mandates Trump’s presence throughout the trial unless the judge grants special permission.

The Supreme Court hearing is related to a presidential immunity claim Trump is making in his federal criminal case. Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment, has pleaded not guilty and denies the affair.

After the day’s proceedings, Trump criticized Judge Juan Merchan, implying that the judge considers himself “superior” to the Supreme Court. He also accused Merchan of blocking him from attending his son’s graduation.

Jury selection for the trial is set to resume on Tuesday and could extend over several days or weeks.

Why It Matters: The trial revolves around alleged hush money payments made ahead of the 2016 election. The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for Trump’s potential 2024 campaign.

On the first day of the trial, Trump argued ‘Political Prosecution‘ before the jury selection, as reported by Benzinga.

Editor’s Note: The headline has been revised, and the reference to Trump being denied the opportunity to attend his son’s graduation by the judge overseeing the hush money trial has been removed.

