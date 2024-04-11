Amid Removal Threat By Marjorie Taylor Greene, House Speaker Johnson Joins Trump In Push For Bill To Block Non-Citizen Voting

Loading... Loading...

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), is teaming up with former President Donald Trump to champion a bill designed to prevent non-citizens from voting.

What Happened: Johnson will join Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence for a joint press conference on Friday. The leading House Republican will use this opportunity to spotlight the legislation, which aims to tackle the issue of non-citizens voting in federal elections, reported USA Today.

This event is part of a larger initiative to unite Republican lawmakers around the topic of election security. It’s important to note, however, that non-citizens are already barred from voting in federal elections in the U.S., and no state currently permits non-citizens to vote in state-level elections.

The bill, supported by Trump and Johnson, emerges as House Republicans strive to present a united front in 2024, amid ongoing internal turmoil. This meeting signifies the first public event featuring the two Republicans and comes at a critical juncture for Johnson’s speakership, as he faces potential removal by conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Why It Matters: This collaboration between Johnson and Trump is not surprising given their shared views on immigration. Earlier this year, Johnson dismissed claims that his opposition to a bipartisan border deal was aimed at supporting Trump’s potential 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump, on the other hand, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the current immigration situation. He has expressed a preference for immigrants from "nice" countries like Denmark, and has used strong language to describe illegal immigrants.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

