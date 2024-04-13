Former Army General Warns Russia Is Now 'More Dangerous Adversary Than It Was Two Years Ago'

Loading... Loading...

Retired Australian Major General Mick Ryan has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat posed by Russia, urging a change in strategy for Ukraine.

What Happened: Ryan, who is now a warfare strategist, recently visited Ukraine and observed that Russia has gained strategic momentum in the ongoing conflict, reported Lowy Institute’s The Interpreter.

He noted that Russia has overcome its initial setbacks and is now capable of deploying the resources needed to subdue Ukraine.

“Russia is now a more dangerous adversary than it was two years ago,” Ryan wrote. He emphasized the need for a shift in the approach to the conflict, both from Ukraine’s allies and from Ukraine itself.

Ryan also highlighted the importance of strategic communications, urging Ukraine to counter Russia’s narrative and emphasize the significance of Western support.

“The situation is grim. Russia now has the means to subjugate Ukraine.”

He also pointed out that Ukraine lacks a clear plan for winning the war and that its success is contingent on the aid it receives and its defense strategy.

Despite the challenges, Ryan acknowledged Ukraine’s significant progress during the war, particularly in its ability to adapt to new threats and develop new research and manufacturing capabilities.

Why It Matters: Ryan’s warning comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West. The Kremlin recently declared that Russia and NATO are in a state of “direct confrontation.” This statement coincided with the U.S.-led alliance’s 75th-anniversary celebrations.

Despite this, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied plans to attack NATO countries, stating that Russia has no such intentions. However, he has issued a stern warning regarding the deployment of F-16 fighters in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray also raised concerns about the possibility of a coordinated attack in the United States, similar to the recent massacre in Russia, in a congressional hearing. This further underscores the growing global security concerns.

Despite these threats, some experts believe that Putin’s recent threats to station troops near the Finnish border are unlikely to materialize due to a lack of military resources. This raises questions about the extent of Russia’s military capabilities and intentions.

