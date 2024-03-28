Russian President Denies Plans To Attack NATO, But Warns F-16s In Ukraine Will Be Shot Down

Loading... Loading...

In a recent address, Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. However, he issued a stern warning regarding deploying F-16 fighters in Ukraine.

What Happened: Putin stated that Russia has no aggressive intentions toward NATO countries, including Poland, the Baltic states, and the Czech Republic. As reported by Reuters, he made these remarks during a meeting with Russian Air Force pilots.

“We have no aggressive intentions towards these states. The idea that we will attack some other country – Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared – is complete nonsense. It’s just drivel,” Putin said, according to a Kremlin transcript released on Thursday.

Putin also warned that if the West supplies F-16 fighters to Ukraine, they will be shot down by Russian forces. He dismissed the idea that these aircraft could change the situation in Ukraine, stating that they would be destroyed just like other military equipment.

He further highlighted that F-16s can carry nuclear weapons, and if used from airfields in third countries, they would become legitimate targets for Russia.

Why It Matters: Putin’s comments come amid a deepening crisis in Russia’s relations with the West due to its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The U.S. and its allies have been supporting Ukraine with funds, arms, and intelligence, leading to increased tensions between Russia and the West.

Despite Putin’s assurances that Russia will not attack NATO countries, there are concerns about the potential for further conflict. Poland has urged NATO to increase defense spending amid fears of Russian aggression, with the Polish President warning of a potential attack on the alliance in the next few years.

Meanwhile, a former Polish Army Chief has suggested that Ukraine is losing the war against Russia, with more than 10 million people missing. These developments raise concerns about the potential for further conflict in the region.

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.