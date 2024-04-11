Ferruccio Lamborghini Was Once Asked If The Iconic Carmaker Dispatches An Airborne Mechanic For Taking Care Of Breakdowns, Here's What He Said

Loading... Loading...

Journalist Jon Erlichman recently shared a video featuring Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the luxury car brand, emphasizing the importance of customer service.

What Happened: In the video the Lamborghini founder was asked if it was true that the company would dispatch a mechanic on an airplane should a breakdown occur anywhere in the world.

Lamborghini clarified that it was not that an airplane would appear on the site of the breakdown but instead, the company dispatched a mechanic with parts by air on the same day. The mechanic would also tender an apology to the customer. The company would also follow that with a letter of apology.

Lamborghini was then asked if that would be very expensive for the customer and he said, “No, it does not cost anything to the customer. It’s a cost to us.” He clarified that it was a “fruitful cost.”

“The customer to which you have done such a service spreads the word to everyone, becoming a good advertisement.”

Why It Matters: Ferruccio Lamborghini, born in 1916, was a renowned figure in the automotive industry. He founded Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. in 1963, a brand known for its luxury sports cars. His views on customer service, as highlighted by Erlichman, underscore the importance he placed on customer satisfaction, a value that has arguably contributed to the brand’s enduring success.

According to history.com, Lamborghini’s entry into the car manufacturing business was sparked by an insult from Enzo Ferrari, the founder of Ferrari. Dissatisfied with a Ferrari car he owned, Lamborghini decided to start his own car manufacturing company, emphasizing quality and customer satisfaction.

More recently, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, swiftly pledged to fix a video display issue highlighted by influencer Brian Krassenstein, earning praise for his prompt response to user concerns.

“I’m pretty sure that was the fastest customer support I have ever received,” said Krassenstein after interacting with the Tesla CEO.

