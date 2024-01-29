Elon Musk Once Again Gets Hailed For 'Fastest Customer Support' On X — This Time It's About A Video Display Bug

Loading... Loading...

Social media personality, Brian Krassenstein, on Monday voiced his frustration regarding a video display issue on platform X, formerly Twitter, calling for a resolution.

What Happened: In a post on X, Krassenstein highlighted a problem he faced on the platform where when a person tries to post a video that somebody else posted with text longer than the 240-character limit, the videos do not display, but instead only provide a link.

He contrasted this to how X handles uploaded videos, which display without issue regardless of accompanying text length.

The influencer even went as far as offering to forfeit his next two payouts if the issue was fixed.

Responding to him, Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022 and subsequently rebranded it as X, said, "Noted, will be fixed."

After Musk's reply, Krassenstein praised him for acknowledging the issue and promising to work on a solution. "I'm pretty sure that was the fastest customer support I have ever received."

In the comment section, some people pointed out that the same problem occurs with Spaces links too.

See Also: Mark Cuban Talks Elon Musk, DEI, Health Care, Investments, Buying Twitter And More In X ‘AMA’

Loading... Loading...

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time the tech billionaire's "customer support" was praised by X users.

In March last year, when angel investor Jason Calacanis, an early Tesla backer, requested a custom tab on a user's profile page with their top 25 tweets, Musk said such a feature would soon be "coming."

Musk has received acclaim for introducing several long-awaited features, but he has also faced criticism for the inconsistent performance of TweetDeck, the dashboard application for the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that X intends to employ 100 full-time workers for a new content moderation headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Minimizes Mob Trolling On X As Paul Graham Says It Has ‘Improved A Lot:’ ‘Water Off A Duck’s Back’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.