House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) refuted claims that his opposition to a bipartisan border deal is aimed at bolstering Donald Trump‘s potential 2024 presidential campaign.

What Happened: In an interview with CNN, Johnson dismissed the suggestion that his stance on the proposed Senate package is intended to benefit Trump’s future political ambitions. When questioned by the host, Johnson firmly denied the insinuation, stating that his primary concern is the welfare of the American people.

"Are you simply trying to kill this to help him [Trump] out on the campaign?" the host questioned.

"No, Manu, that's absurd," Johnson replied.

"We have a responsibility here to do our duty. Our duty is to do right by the American people, to protect the people," he said, adding, "the first and most important job of the federal government is to protect its citizens. We're not doing that under President [Joe] Biden."

Despite refuting the allegations, Johnson admitted to discussing the legislation with Trump. The former president has also publicly criticized the deal, saying "zero chance I will support this horrible, open-borders betrayal of America."

Meanwhile, the Senate Republican leaders are also contemplating shelving the emerging bipartisan border security deal and instead proceeding with a separate bill including funds for Ukraine and Israel, according to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Why It Matters: The proposed border deal has been a contentious issue, with Joe Biden vowing to invoke emergency powers to seal the U.S. border upon Congressional approval of the new bipartisan immigration framework. The specifics of the deal have not been disclosed, but President Biden has indicated that it would grant him the authority to “shut down the border.”

The proposed legislation would reportedly allow Biden to suspend asylum between official border entry points if migrant crossings surpass a certain threshold. The deal is also said to include aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Meanwhile, many prominent figures, including Elon Musk, have expressed concern about the influx of illegal immigrants, with Musk calling the situation “extremely concerning.” The ongoing debate over the border deal and its potential impact on the 2024 presidential race underscores the complexity of the immigration issue and its broader implications.

Photo via Shutterstock.

