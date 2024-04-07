Biden Vs. Trump Matchup Shows Tight Race But New Poll Identifies Two Issues That Could Resolve The Deadlock

The matchup between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump continued to suggest a very tight race in 2024, with the results of a recent poll released on Thursday confirming the same.
Neck-And-Neck Race: In a hypothetical head-to-head contest among registered voters, Trump garnered 51% of support, while Biden received 49%, found a new Marquette Law School Poll national survey.
Within the registered voter category, 52% of those who said they were likely to vote supported Biden, while 48% backed Trump. The former president maintained sway over registered voters who were uncertain about voting, with 56% favoring him compared to 44% who supported Biden.
Trump fared even better with people who were unregistered to vote, with 64% supporting him compared to 36% who backed Biden.
“This highlights the potential impact of voter registration and turnout efforts in the upcoming campaign,” the pollster said.
The survey was conducted between March 18-28, and interviewed 868 registered voters nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4.3 percentage points. The sample size was 674 for likely voters and 1,000 for all adults.
Party-wise support of registered voters showed that Trump's support among Republicans slipped by five points from February to March, while Biden's support among Democrats rose two points. In March, a majority of independents said they would vote for Biden, reversing Trump's advantage with independents in February.
Five-Way Race: When the ballot question was expanded to include independent candidates Robert Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, Trump received 41% support of registered voters, Biden 38%, Kennedy 4%, West 5% and Stein 2%.
Additional candidates on the ballot drew partisan support away from both Trump and Biden, the poll found. Trump’s support among Republicans dwindled from 88% in a two-way race to 77% in a five-way race. Similarly, Biden’s support among Democrats fell from 93% to 76%.
“Independent voters are widely spread across the candidates, with the independent and third-party candidates doing much better with independents than with partisans,” the pollster said.
Trump and Biden both won 20% from independents, while Kennedy took 37%, West 15%, and Stein 7%.
Biden Vs. Trump: Favorability: Both Trump and Biden had a net negative favorability rating, according to the poll. Biden’s net favorability remained nearly steady at -20 over the past year. The number represents a sharp deterioration from a -5 net favorability rating he earned in Nov. 2021.
Trump's net favorability, though having improved from -34 in Nov. 2021 to -13 in the current poll, was four points more negative than in February.
Biden’s job approval improved slightly from 38% in February to 40% in March. When registered voters were asked to rate Trump’s handling of his job when he was president, 47% approved and 53% disapproved.
