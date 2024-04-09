Not Nvidia Or Super Micro, But These Stocks Have A Better Growth Story Than Tesla And Apple, Says Expert

Loading... Loading...

EMJ Capital’s Eric Jackson has suggested that less-talked-about stocks like Dell Technologies Inc. DELL and Arm Holdings Plc ARM have a better growth story than industry giants Tesla Inc. TSLA and Apple Inc. AAPL.

What Happened: Speaking on CNBC’s Last Call on Monday, Jackson highlighted the importance of a stock’s future growth potential over its past performance. “I don't care if a stock has done well. I care about can it continue to do well? Can it continue to grow?”

He noted that investors are offloading shares of Tesla and Apple because they don’t understand the growth story. “Where are the growth stories,” he asked.

“So, two names I like a lot right now, and they fall into the AI space… but they are just lesser known compared to the Nvidias and super micros out there.” Going against the popular choices like Nvidia Corporation NVDA, Jackson named Dell and Arm Holdings the two stocks he currently favors.

See Also: ‘Time To Buy’ Apple Stock, Says Expert: ‘Out Of All Mag 7 Stocks, After Maybe Tesla, Apple Is Currently The Most Hated’

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The AI sector has been a hot topic in the market, with investors seeking indirect plays in addition to obvious choices like Nvidia. Last month, Fidelity International gave suggestions that align with Jackson’s recommendation of lesser-known AI stocks.

“Rather than focusing on so-called hot AI stocks – because names that are big today may not be the winners of tomorrow – investors may consider the many indirect beneficiaries, or diversified businesses, where the benefits of AI may not be immediately obvious to investors,” Fidelity said in its report.

In February earlier this year, veteran investor Louis Navellier named Super Micro Computer Inc. as his top pick. “Super Micro is hotter than Nvidia. And the reason they’re hotter is they got it higher – they beat their guidance. And it’s not in the S&P 500 right now. They’ll probably be added,” Navellier said at the time.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple’s AI Triumph, Tesla’s Talent War And Dan Ives Predicts Tech Stock Rally: Top Artificial Intelligence Updates This Week