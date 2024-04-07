Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump, Elon Musk Reacts After RFK Jr. Calls President 'Much Worse Threat' And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

It was an eventful weekend with key political and business figures making headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made waves.

Hillary Clinton Blasts Trump For Appointing Judges That Overturned Legal Abortion: ‘We’re Witnessing The Fallout’ Now In Florida And Across The Country

Former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has voiced her concerns over the consequences of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a decision she attributes to former President Donald Trump. Read the full article here.

Former Trump Lawyer Predicts Judge’s Removal From Ex-President’s Classified Documents Case

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb suggested that the 11th Circuit Court might remove Judge Aileen Cannon from the case involving former President Donald Trump‘s mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Says Biden ‘Doesn’t Really Know What’s Going On’ After RFK Jr. Calls President ‘Much Worse Threat’ To Democracy Than Trump

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to comments made by independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr criticizing President Joe Biden‘s policies. Read the full article here.

Mary Trump Says Uncle Donald ‘Willing To Do Business With Anyone’ After Reports Emerge Trump Media Was Bailed Out By Russian-American Businessman Under Federal Probe

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT, the social media venture of former US President Donald Trump, was able to make its public debut last week, largely due to emergency loans received in 2022. A Russian-American businessman, currently under federal investigation for insider trading and money laundering, partly provided these loans, according to a report. Read the full article here.

Trump’s Right-Wing Billionaire Donors May Face Same Fate As Oligarchs Who Backed Russian President, Says Paul Krugman

As Donald Trump's campaign finances dwindle, noted economist and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in a New York Times op-ed delved into the lack of support for him among donors. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Justice Department Seeks Prison Time For Woman That Stole Diary Of Joe Biden’s Daughter Containing ‘Highly Personal Entries’

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Anan Ashraf The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.