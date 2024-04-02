Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to comments made by independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr criticizing President Joe Biden‘s policies.

What Happened: RFK Jr. during a CNN interview, voiced his concerns about the Biden administration, stating, “Biden is [a] much worse threat to democracy… President Biden is the first president [in] history that has used the federal agencies to censor political speech.”

In response to a question regarding the threat to democracy proposed by Donald Trump in comparison to Biden, RFK Jr expressed doubt over the equivalence.

In response to RFK’s comments, Musk suggested that Biden might not be entirely aware of the situation, instead attributing the issues to the influence of the far left.

“Biden doesn't really know what's going on. It's the far left machine that's responsible,” Musk stated on X.

Why It Matters: Musk’s comments come at a time when the Biden administration is facing criticism from various quarters. The administration’s handling of issues such as inflation, the Ukraine crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn both domestic and international scrutiny.

Musk and Biden share a frosty relationship. The billionaire entrepreneur in December 2021 took a dig at the president by suggesting an upper age limit of 70 for people running for political office. However, despite this, Musk disclosed that he voted for Biden in the last election. Musk also considers himself a moderate and expresses support for both Democrats and Republicans.

Meanwhile, the discussion comes amid concerns about Trump's intentions if reelected, with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci recently warning about Trump's plans to expand his executive powers.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Steele also recently voiced his apprehensions about the return of key figures from Trump’s 2016 campaign, suggesting that this could lead to a highly aggressive campaign strategy.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 46.5% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 45.5% support.

