Solar Eclipse On April 8 Could Give Whopping $1.5 Billion Boost To Businesses

While some investors often look to the stars for strategies, one unique analysis sheds light on how the stock market responds to solar eclipses in the U.S.

The examination reveals a surprisingly positive correlation between these celestial events and market performance.

The upcoming eclipse on April 8 has generated buzz among astronomy enthusiasts and investors looking for signs of market movement.

Though Wall Street won't witness the total eclipse, the partial eclipse that will be visible there is generating excitement.

A historical review by Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, uncovered the Dow Jones Industrial Average's behavior during years marked by total solar eclipses. Interestingly, the Dow has shown a tendency to climb in these periods.

Out of 13 total solar eclipse events since 1900, the Dow ended the year on a high note 10 times. In 1954, the Dow experienced a significant upturn, soaring by 44%, marking the most impressive gain among the eclipse years that were analyzed.

Additional years with substantial growth included a 30% rise in 1925, a 26.6% increase in 1945, and a 25.1% jump in 2017, data compiled by the Detroit Free Press shows.

However, not every eclipse year brought positive results. The Dow also faced downturns, such as a 33.8% drop in 1930, a 23.1% decrease in 1932, and a 3.3% fall in 1923, highlighting the volatility and unpredictability of these periods.

However, not all eclipse years have been prosperous, with notable downturns during the early years of the Great Depression.

The Dow's performance in 2024 so far has been nothing short of spectacular. It is flirting with the 40,000-point mark and setting records.

As millions of Americans prepare to witness the rare solar eclipse on April 8, companies are bracing for a significant economic impact.

This event, not to be repeated until 2044, is incredibly lucrative for a number of companies, drawing an estimated 4 million travelers along its path from Texas to Maine.

The economic infusion anticipated from this celestial event is staggering, with forecasts suggesting a $1.5 billion boon to businesses within the eclipse's corridor.

MarketWatch reported that lodging services like Airbnb ABNB are at the forefront of this windfall, experiencing a surge in bookings. The company reported a 1,000% increase in searches year-over-year, with 90% occupancy for listings in prime viewing areas such as Indianapolis and Austin.

Hotels are not far behind, with chains like Choice Hotels International CHH noting fully booked establishments across the eclipse's trajectory.

The demand surge has also affected flight bookings, with United Airlines UAL and Alaska Airlines ALK witnessing significant increases in passenger numbers heading to eclipse hotspots.

The event has catalyzed a broad spectrum of economic activity beyond accommodations and travel.

Retailers like Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Walmart Inc WMT, and Target Corp TGT have seen an uptick in sales for eclipse-related products, from viewing glasses to portable chairs, indicating widespread consumer engagement with the event.

As investors and enthusiasts turn their gaze upward for the April 8 spectacle, many will also watch market indicators, hoping for celestial signs to align with financial fortunes.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

