Astronomical Dining: Here's How Much You Need To Shell Out For The World's First Michelin-Starred Meal In Space

Loading... Loading...

Food enthusiasts and space fans with deep pockets can experience gourmet dining in the stratosphere, provided they're ready to shell out nearly half a million dollars per ticket.

This unique opportunity, introduced by SpaceVIP, a company specializing in luxury space travel, has garnered significant interest, according to Bloomberg. In less than a day after its announcement, many inquiries reportedly flooded in.

The company has enlisted Rasmus Munk, a Danish chef renowned for his work at the Michelin-starred restaurant Alchemist, to curate the menu for a six-hour journey aboard a high-tech space balloon.

Set to launch next year, the trip will send six guests 100,000 feet above sea level, where they can enjoy the sunrise against the backdrop of the earth's curvature.

The experience is enhanced with onboard wifi, enabling guests to livestream their adventure to friends and family back on Earth.

While the menu remains under development, Munk, in a conversation with Bloomberg, expressed his desire to craft dishes that mirror the innovative spirit of the journey. Ideas include aerogel-inspired food and encapsulated aroma.

Also Read: The US Government Is Encouraging Hackers To Infiltrate Its Satellite - Here's Why

Munk, who plans to join the voyage himself, mentioned that the goal is to host more trips in the future, potentially at a lower cost to accommodate a broader audience.

SpaceVIP founder Roman Chiporukha revealed that the company has already identified dozens of qualified participants eager to embark on this journey. With limited seating, they anticipate securing all passengers within the coming weeks.

The spacecraft, created by Space Perspectives, uses a space balloon for ascent, a technology first pioneered by NASA. This means travelers don't need rigorous training or specialized equipment.

The test flights will commence next month, marking a significant milestone in commercial space travel and gastronomy.

Loading... Loading...

This venture is not the first of its kind, with France-based Zephalto announcing plans last year to offer stratospheric balloon dining experiences starting in 2025 at $132,000.

Now Read: Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Secretly Building A Huge Spy Satellite Network For The US Government

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock