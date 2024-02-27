Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Where And How To Watch The 'Ring Of Fire' Safely

Loading... Loading...

The upcoming total solar eclipse in April 2024 is set to be a major event, offering a rare spectacle to viewers across North America. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how and when to watch the eclipse safely.

What Happened: The total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be visible in Mexico, the U.S., and parts of Canada, NBC News reported. The eclipse will cast a shadow over the sun, creating a ‘Ring of Fire’ effect in the sky.

Viewers in 15 U.S. states will have the opportunity to witness the moon almost completely covering the sun, while those in other states will experience a partial solar eclipse. When observing the eclipse, it is crucial to use special eclipse glasses or pinhole projectors to prevent eye damage.

See Also: Trump Said He Won’t Allow CBDCs, Now His Party Is Proposing A Bill To Halt The Introduction Of Such ‘Programmable Money’

The eclipse will occur when the sun, moon, and Earth align, causing the moon to block the sun’s light temporarily. This eclipse is particularly rare as it will pass over more populated areas of the U.S. than previous total solar eclipses.

Why It Matters: The eclipse’s path will cross Mexico, the U.S., and parts of Canada, offering a unique viewing experience to millions of people. According to NASA, the eclipse will be visible in 15 U.S. states, with the path of totality passing over areas with a significant population.

Delta Air Lines has launched a special flight to coincide with the eclipse, offering passengers a unique viewing experience. The airline will fly along the eclipse’s path, providing an unparalleled opportunity to witness the celestial event from the sky.

Read Next: US Says Houthi Missile Attack On Ship Carrying ‘Tons Of Fertilizer’ Led To ‘Environmental Disaster’ In Red Sea

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.