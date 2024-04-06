President Biden Vows To Rebuild Key Baltimore Bridge, Assures Full Federal Funding Despite Conservative Opposition

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden has pledged to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed after a ship collision. He has assured full federal funding for the reconstruction, despite opposition from conservative House members.

What Happened: President Biden visited the site of the collapsed bridge on Friday and promised the city that the federal government would fully cover the cost of repairs. The President also stated that the U.S. would seek damages from the “responsible” parties, reported Politico.

President Biden, who has a personal connection to the bridge, having used it frequently as a senator, emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting Maryland and Baltimore in the rebuilding process.

“My administration is committed, absolutely committed, to ensuring that parties responsible for this tragedy pay to repair the damage and be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law will allow, but I also want to be clear: We will support Maryland and Baltimore every step of the way to help you rebuild and maintain all the business and commerce that's here now,” he said

The President’s visit came almost two weeks after a container ship, the “Dali,” collided with the bridge, causing a significant portion to collapse into the Patapsco River and resulting in the deaths of six construction workers. He received an aerial tour of the bridge site alongside Gov. Wes Moore, was briefed by emergency workers, and had meetings with the families of the collapse victims.

Why It Matters: The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore was a shocking incident that occurred after a ship collision, leading to several vehicles plunging into the river and initiating a frantic search for survivors. The tragedy sparked a debate on the cost of the damage and who would be responsible for it. The collapse also put pressure on global trade, shipping, and the industry as a whole.

President Biden’s first priority is to reopen the port and protect the 20,000 jobs that rely on its commerce. He urged companies with employees in the area to stay open and maintain payroll, the report noted.

The President pledged to “move heaven and Earth to rebuild this bridge as rapidly as humanly possible and we're going to do so with union labor and American steel.”

The administration and state officials have not yet disclosed the estimated cost of the rebuild. The administration has asked Congress to cover 100% of the price tag, a move that has been met with opposition from conservative House members.

