Google Joins Apple's Fight Against Stalkers With Imminent 'Find My Devices' Rollout

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL Google is set to launch its Find My Devices network, which is compatible with Apple Inc.’s AAPL Find My network, this month.

What Happened: The Find My Devices network, which is designed to help users locate their devices, is expected to be launched by Google in the coming days. This development comes after a year of collaboration between the two tech giants to create a cross-platform system for detecting nearby trackers.

Apple’s iOS 17.5 beta, released on Wednesday, includes code that suggests anti-stalking measures will be implemented when the operating system is made public. This was followed by evidence, discovered by 9to5Google on Thursday, indicating that Google could launch its Find My Devices network on April 8 or shortly after, reported AppleInsider.

Google’s new Find My Devices feature for Android will allow users to track phones, tablets, and computers, similar to Apple’s Find My. The feature was delayed until an interoperability standard was ready, ensuring Apple devices could detect Android trackers and vice versa.

If everything goes as planned, Android users will be notified if an unknown tracker, such as an AirTag, is nearby and following them. The same goes for iPhone users, who could be notified if a Tile or other product is nearby and not connected to their device.

Why It Matters: The collaboration between Apple and Google to create a cross-platform system for detecting nearby trackers was initiated after reports of stalking and abusive behavior linked to Apple’s AirTag surfaced. This development is a significant step in addressing the safety concerns associated with tracking devices.

Apple’s AirTag has been controversial, with the company failing to dismiss a lawsuit claiming that stalkers are using the devices to track their victims. Google’s introduction of the Find My Devices network, which includes anti-stalking measures, could potentially address some of these concerns.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Apple