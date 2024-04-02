China's Economy Sees Bright Spot As Country's Largest Bank Funds $41B In Tourism

Loading... Loading...

To revive the country’s tourism sector, the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the country’s largest bank, has pledged to provide financing for 300 billion yuan ($41 billion).

What Happened: The ICBC signed a cooperation agreement with China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Tuesday, as reported by Bloomberg. The move aims to stimulate tourism investment and spending, which have been relatively resilient amid China’s economic challenges.

Despite deflationary pressure and a prolonged property crisis, tourism has been a bright spot in China’s economy. Domestic tourism trips surged by 93.3% in 2023 from the previous year, with spending reaching 4.91 trillion yuan, a 140.3% increase. During the Lunar New Year holiday in February, domestic trips rose by 19% from pre-COVID levels, with spending climbing by 7.7%.

See Also: Tesla Hikes Model Y Prices In China Ahead Of Q1 Deliveries: Here’re The Updated Pricing In EV Maker’s Key Market

Why It Matters: The injection of funds into the tourism sector is crucial for China’s economy. Despite signs of recovery in the manufacturing sector, such as the 13-month peak in the Caixin Manufacturing Sector, the economy is still facing challenges.

Low confidence in the Chinese economy was recently highlighted by a CEO who attended the China Development Forum. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed optimism about the future of Sino-American relations during a meeting with U.S. business leaders.

Despite these challenges, the injection of funds into the tourism sector could provide a much-needed boost to the Chinese economy, which is still grappling with deflationary pressures and a property crisis.

Read Next: Benzinga’s ‘Stock Whisper’ Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don’t Talk About Yet

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.