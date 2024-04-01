China's Caixin Manufacturing Sector Surges To A 13-Month Peak, Signaling Economic Revival

Loading... Loading...

In a significant turn of events, China’s manufacturing sector has shown robust growth, marking a promising sign for the global economy.

What Happened: Caixin Global reported on Monday that the Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.1 in March from 50.9 the previous month, marking the fastest pace in 13 months. This expansion reflects growth in both domestic and overseas demand, adding to evidence of a sustained recovery.

This marks the fifth consecutive month of expansion, as readings above 50 indicate growth.

This reading corroborates official data that surpassed market expectations and came at its strongest in 11 months. Another official survey for non-manufacturing activity in China recorded its most robust reading since June.

China's National Bureau of Statistics released survey data on Sunday that showed the country's official manufacturing PMI coming in at 50.8 in March, its strongest reading since March last year that was also stronger than expectations for 49.9 in a Reuters poll.

This surge follows a series of positive economic data, including exports and retail sales, pointing to a strong start for China’s economy in 2024. In response, Citi upgraded its growth forecast for China to 5.0% from 4.6%, citing recent positive data and policy implementations.

At China’s parliamentary meeting in March, Premier Li Qiang set an ambitious economic growth target of around 5% for 2024. However, analysts caution that achieving this target may require additional stimulus, especially given the ongoing challenges in the property sector, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: The PMI survey highlighted an acceleration in manufacturers’ output and new orders, with external demand also on the rise. This has led to the highest level of new export orders since February 2023.

Business confidence towards the future reached its highest point since April 2023, buoyed by factors such as a reduction in input costs. Wang Zhe, a Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, noted that lower raw material prices have allowed manufacturers to reduce production costs and prices amidst competitive market conditions.

Despite these positive signs, companies remain cautious about expanding their workforce, with the employment sub-index staying negative since August of the previous year. Wang also highlighted ongoing economic challenges, including subdued employment and low prices, underscoring the need for further stimulus to boost demand.

Price Action: Among ETFs that contain Chinese stocks, iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI has risen marginally by 0.05% from the start of this year, while iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI has gained 3.57% so far this year.

