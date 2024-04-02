Elon Musk Takes Another Dig At John Oliver, Says The Comedian 'Hasn't Been Funny For Years'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again taken a jab at comedian and television host John Oliver, suggesting that his humor has been on the decline for years.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk responded to a user on X, formerly Twitter, who shared a screenshot and mockingly captioned it, saying, "To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to enjoy John Oliver."

The screenshot the handle shared suggested that only people "in the upper 30% of the population in intelligence" appreciate Oliver’s content. Musk, however, disagreed, stating that the comedian “hasn’t been funny for years.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has publicly criticized Oliver. Last year in December, on an episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver took a dig at Musk, calling him the perfect movie villain by suggesting that he can “pull off any bad guy in a movie.”

At the time, the tech billionaire Musk responded by saying that Oliver had stopped being funny when he “sold his soul to wokeness.”

"Oliver was great several years ago, but stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal," Musk said then.

