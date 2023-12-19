Elon Musk Reacts To John Oliver's Takedown, Says 'Last Week Tonight' Host Stopped Being Funny When 'He Sold His Soul To Wokeness'

Loading... Loading...

Over the weekend, on the latest episode of “Last Week Tonight,” comedian and television host John Oliver took on Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, describing him as the “perfect movie villain,” among other things. Now, the tech billionaire has responded to the episode.

What Happened: Responding to a screenshot of a news article shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, which highlighted that Oliver spent 30 minutes talking about Musk during the episode, the tech mogul said that the comedian “was great several years ago.”

He added that Oliver “stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness where humor is basically illegal.” It’s easy to say that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO did not find the episode flattering, although it was not immediately clear if he had watched it.

See Also: Elon Musk Rivalry With Bob Iger Hits Tesla Vehicles: Disney+ Streaming App Harder To Find For Owners

Users in the comment section also found Oliver’s take on Musk tasteless, with one person saying, “Some people send rockets to space. Others make fun of people who send rockets to space. There’s a niche for everyone, I guess.”

Why It’s Important: In the episode, Oliver said that Musk could “pull off any bad guy in a movie” and compared him to the role of Caledon Hockley, the fiancé to Rose in the movie “Titanic.”

The comedian also criticized Musk’s tussle with advertisers like Walt Disney and the unique design of the Tesla Cybertruck. But he also praised Musk’s accomplishments in the field of EVs and space exploration but expressed concern over the tech billionaire’s actions.

“The fact is, whether we like it or not — and the answer is absolutely not — a huge number of very important things going forward are going to depend on how Elon is feeling, which is a terrifying thing to say about anyone but especially this guy,” Oliver stated during the episode.

Read Next: Elon Musk Agrees These Two TV Shows Could Have Been A Lot Better — But X Users Are Divided