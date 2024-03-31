Joe Biden Slams Trump's 'Trickle Down' Policies: 'On My Watch, We're Creating Jobs'

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the economic policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump, pointing out the outsourcing of American jobs and promising job creation in the US.

What Happened: Biden posted about his economic policies and contrasted them with those of Trump. He criticized the “trickle-down economics” that he says were prevalent under Trump’s administration. Biden claimed that companies sent American jobs overseas for cheaper labor and imported products during Trump’s term.

In his tweet, Biden also made a commitment, stating, “On my watch, we're creating jobs in America and exporting American products.”

Why It Matters: This comes at a time when the 2024 presidential race is heating up. According to recent polls, the race between Biden and Trump is too close to call, with no clear leader. Biden has been taking a strong stance against Trump’s tax policies, vowing to prevent a repeat if re-elected.

The 2024 election is likely to be a rematch of the 2020 presidential election between Biden and Trump. With these recent comments, Biden seems to be setting the stage for his campaign, focusing on job creation and economic growth in the United States.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Sudhanshu Singh