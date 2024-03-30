Russia Accuses Longtime Ally Armenia Of 'Distorting History' To Sever Ties: 'Does Not Inspire Optimism'

Loading... Loading...

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Armenia of attempting to sever ties by “distorting history.”

What Happened: Armenia has suspended its participation in the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization or CSTO and has been seeking closer ties with the West. The CSTO is considered Russia’s equivalent to NATO, and Russian President Vladimir Putin had hoped it could rival the Western military alliance.

On Friday, Russia’s foreign minister accused Armenia of “distorting history” to break off relations with Moscow stating the situation “does not inspire optimism,” reported Business Insider.

Lavrov, speaking to Russian newspaper Izvestia, expressed his concerns about the situation. “Frankly, the Armenian leadership, under far-fetched pretexts, distorting the history of the last three or three and a half years, is deliberately leading things to the break off of relations with the Russian Federation.”

Armenia, formerly a constituent republic of the Soviet Union, maintains profound historical and economic connections with Russia. However, recent tensions have arisen between the two nations, with Armenia seemingly gravitating towards the West and challenging Russia and the CSTO.

The strains became evident in 2022 when Armenia invoked CSTO assistance amidst border clashes with Azerbaijan.

While speaking with Izvestia, Lavrov highlighted Armenia’s omission of CSTO support and said Russia has consistently defended Armenia’s interests in challenging circumstances.

Why It Matters: The strained relations between Armenia and Russia have been evident for some time. Last month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made it clear that Armenia is not an ally of Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. He also said that Armenia’s military projects are not aimed at any specific nation.

Armenia’s decision to suspend its participation in the CSTO last month further underscores the country’s shift away from Russia. The country has also been strengthening its ties with the West, canceling military drills with Russia and announcing a joint military exercise with the US. Armenia is even considering seeking EU membership.

These developments have raised concerns in Russia, with Lavrov accusing the West of trying to disrupt the region. The strained relations between Russia and Armenia are also causing unease among other CSTO members, who are worried that Russia may not be able to protect them.

