Armenia Expresses Dissatisfaction After Putin Mediates Azeri-Armenian Conflict: 'We Expect More Tangible Steps...Not Just Statements Or Half Words'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow successfully mediated a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after recent clashes between the two neighbors resulted in the killings of more than 200 people.

What Happened: Putin said despite its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the country had enough resources to broker a deal between the former Soviet republics — Armenia and Azerbaijan— after the latest hostilities spiraled into the worst confrontation between the neighbors since a war in 2020.

"Under the influence of Russia, this conflict was localized. I hope this continues to be the case," Putin told media after a regional summit in Uzbekistan, Reuters reported.

When questioned if Russia had the resources to maintain its influence in the region given Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine, Putin said: "As you can see, there are enough."

Although Ilham Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan, told Putin that the conflict had "stabilized," the Armenian parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan said on national television, "We are very dissatisfied, of course. The expectations we had were not justified."

"We expect more tangible steps from our Russian partners, not just statements or half words," he added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed that she would be visiting Armenia to show her support amid fresh conflicts with its neighbor. "Tomorrow we will be visiting Armenia because we've had an ongoing invitation from the Armenians," she said while speaking at a Group of Seven (G7) countries meeting in Berlin.

Photo: Coutesy of Herman Van Rompuy on flickr