Nancy Pelosi To Reportedly Visit Armenia Amid Renewed Clashes With Azerbaijan: Does It Put Her In Putin's Crosshairs?

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly gearing up to visit Armenia to show her support amid fresh conflicts with Azerbaijan, Politico reported. This would come after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan last month caused a stir.

What Happened: Pelosi is expected to be in Armenia's capital Yerevan this weekend to show her support for the country after recent clashes with its neighbor resulted in the killings of around 170 military personnel.

Representative Jackie Speier would accompany Pelosi, and she would travel to Armenia after a stop in Berlin at the G-7 Speakers’ Summit, Politico reported. In Yerevan, she will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other government officials. Speier’s office told the publication, "we don’t confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.”

Why It's Important: This will be Pelosi’s latest dramatic foreign trip following her controversial trip to Taiwan last month, which angered the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government that claims sovereignty over the island nation.

This would come after renewed clashes between the former Soviet republics — Armenia and Azerbaijan —erupted earlier this week. The latest hostilities have spiraled into the worst confrontation between the neighbors since a war in 2020.

Vladimir Putin-led Russia, which, in 2020, had brokered a deal between the two countries, again called for calm this week.

Armenia’s security council said late on Thursday that clashes at several points along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border ended “thanks to the international involvement.”

According to geopolitical analyst Laurence Broers, Russia and Putin's reputation as a "security patron and a provider of security in the region" has seen a "collapse" since February, when the country invaded neighboring Ukraine.

Read Next: Pope Plans To Keeps Possibility Of Talks With Putin Open Even If It 'Smells' — 'I Don't Exclude Dialogue With Any Power That Is In War'