Mark Cuban Says He Prefers Kia EV6 Over Tesla Plaid Amid Ongoing Feud With Elon Musk

Billionaire Mark Cuban on Friday said that while he owns a Tesla Plaid and a Kia EV6, he prefers his Kia SUV more. Cuban’s comment comes on the heels of the recent surge in tensions between him and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: “Actually I own a Tesla Plaid and a Kia EV. I drive the Kia almost exclusively” Cuban wrote in response to a Threads user who recommended that Cuban post pictures of himself driving around in a Rivian to instigate Musk in their ongoing war of words.

Why It Matters: The disagreements between the two billionaires kickstarted months back but gained further intensity recently over a debate on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Since then, the fight has escalated with Musk terming Cuban an “insufferable tool” and Cuban calling Musk a “real bad bitch” in turn.

Cuban did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on his reasons for preferring the EV6 over the plaid. It is unclear whether Cuban owns a Plaid version of the Model S sedan or the Model X SUV.

Cuban has been outspoken about the changes implemented by Musk on X (formerly Twitter) ever since he acquired it in 2022.

In December 2022, Cuban criticized Musk for being the ‘judge and jury' of Twitter and demanded a ‘Bill of Rights' from the social media platform for more transparency.

However, the disagreements have now unfolded into mere name-calling.

