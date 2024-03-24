Ex-Trump Aide On Letitia James' Property Seizure Threat, Jared Kushner's Big Real Estate Move And More: This Week In Politics

Loading... Loading...

This week was a roller-coaster ride in the world of politics and business. From a billionaire changing his political allegiance to a tech magnate taking a stand against a television host’s humor, the news was nothing short of intriguing. Let’s take a dive into the top stories that shook up the weekend.

Trump’s Property Seizure: A Hit to His Ego?

As per an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary for Donald Trump, has given her prediction on how the ex-president would react if New York Attorney General Letitia James seizes his properties. According to Grisham, Trump would be deeply impacted if properties like 40 Wall Street, Mar-a-Lago, Bedminster, or Trump Tower were to be seized. Read the full article here.

Billionaire Mark Cuban Switches Sides

Following Nikki Haley’s withdrawal from the presidential race, famous entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban has shown his support for President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election. Cuban attended a fundraiser for Biden in Dallas, expressing his support for the current president. Read the full article here.

Musk vs. Kimmel: Battle of Wits

Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has taken a swing at comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel’s humor. Musk expressed his views following Kimmel’s remark referring to Donald Trump as a “great white supremacist.” Read the full article here.

Musk Advocates for Trump’s Fine Overturn

Continuing with his Trump-related commentary, Elon Musk voiced his disapproval of the penalty imposed on the former president by Judge Engoron in New York City. Agreeing with a Trump supporter’s post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk called for the Supreme Court to rescind the “outrageous” fine. Read the full article here.

Jared Kushner: The New Real Estate Mogul?

Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, has committed to a hefty $500M Serbian real estate venture, previously of interest to Trump. Kushner’s commitment to this project comes amid reports of him choosing a quieter life over potential involvement in a future Trump administration. Read the full article here.

