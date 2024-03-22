Elon Musk Calls Jimmy Kimmel 'Unfunny' After His 'Great White Supremacist' Remark On Donald Trump: 'The Other Jimmy Is Way Better'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk doesn't think comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel is funny, after the latter targeted Donald Trump referring to him as "great white supremacist."

What Happened: On Thursday, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared a portion of the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live saying the host went into an "unhinged rant" of jokes and called the former President a "great white supremacist."

The clip showed Kimmel saying, "The Great White Supremacist has until Monday to come up with a $464 million bond, or the state may seize and sell his property. Trump said nobody has ever heard of anything like this before…"

To the user, Musk commented, "He's so unfunny!" adding, "The other Jimmy is way better."

The tech mogul was referring to Jimmy Fallon, another comedian and television host who is popularly known for hosting "The Tonight Show" on NBC.

Musk has previously reiterated his stance on refraining from endorsing any candidate, stating that he has no intention to do so, at least until the final stretch of the 2024 presidential race. However, he did acknowledge a shift in his inclination away from President Joe Biden.

Why It's Important: In December last year, Musk had a tumultuous encounter with another comedian, John Oliver, who described him as the "perfect movie villain," in an episode of "Last Week Tonight."

Musk responded to Oliver's comment at the time, saying that the comedian was "great several years ago" but had "stopped being funny when he sold his soul to wokeness, where humor is basically illegal."

Earlier this month, the tech mogul also snubbed the 96th Academy Awards, which was hosted by Kimmel, saying, "When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect."

