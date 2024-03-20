Discount Retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings: Details

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI reported fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 18% year-on-year to $648.9 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $649.378 million.
Comparable store sales increased 3.9% compared to a 3% increase last year.
Gross profit climbed 27.4% Y/Y to $263 million, with the margin expanding 290 basis points to 40.5%.
Operating margin expanded 270 basis points to 15%, and operating income for the quarter rose 44.3% to $97.7 million.
Ollie’s held $353.2 million in cash and equivalents as of February 3, 2024. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $143.6 million.
Inventories at the end of FY23 increased 7.5% to $505.8 million
Adjusted EBITDA of $110.6 million gained 43.2% Y/Y, and the margin increased 300 basis points to 17%.
Adjusted EPS of $1.23 beat the analyst consensus of $1.16.
Outlook: Ollie’s sees FY24 adjusted EPS of $3.10 – $3.20, against the consensus of $3.21.
The company expects FY24 sales of $2.248 billion – $2.273 billion versus the Street view of $2.294 billion.
The company sees comparable store sales to increase 1% – 2%.
Price Action: OLLI shares are trading lower by 0.70% at $74.82 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.